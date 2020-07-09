Nigeria: Osinbajo Refutes 'False and Baseless Fabrications' He Had Deal With Magu

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described as "false and baseless fabrications" the statement by one Jackson Ude that he received money from the embattled chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

Mr Magu is currently appearing before a presidential panel set up to probe allegations of stealing recovered funds by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Many Nigerians including Femi Odekunle, a member of the presidential advisory committee against corruption, have described Mr Magu's ordeal as power play between him and Mr Malami.

Mr Magu has been in detention since Monday while he continues to appear before the panel.

Mr Ude's allegation against the vice president, which was published by some online media, has now been refuted by Mr Osinbajo in a statement by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande.

Read the full statement by Mr Akande below.

The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a series of tweets and online publications by PointBlank News and Newsreel.com.ng today 8th July 2020, credited to the same person, one Jackson Ude.

In essence, Ude's story is that "embattled former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, allegedly embezzled over N39 billion and gave Vice President Yemi Osinabjo (sic) N4 billion, after the VP gave instructions to him to release some of the recovered loots... " The same Jackson Ude has also been circulating a video on YouTube with a female commentator, peddling the same lies.

With all emphasis at our disposal, let it be firmly stated that these are totally false and baseless fabrications purporting to reflect goings-on at the Probe Panel investigating Mr. Ibrahim Magu. They are indeed completely absurd in every respect.

Sadly, such mindless, vicious and reckless publications have now become the preferred tool of unscrupulous and reprobate elements in our society who are procured with monetary inducement to peddle blatant falsehood, tarnish the image of upright public officials and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will of course not be distracted by these obvious campaigns of lies and calumny. The online publications, being criminally defamatory in nature, have been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.

Laolu Akande Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President 8th July 2020