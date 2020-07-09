Gambia: Supreme Court Set to Deliver 8 Judgments

The Office of The Chief Justice has announced that the Supreme Court of The Gambia will on 6th of July 2020 start commencing a new session at the law court complex in Banjul. The session will last until the 17th of July.

A dispatch sent to this medium indicates that the session will be presided over by His Lordship the Chief Justice, Hon. Mr. Hassan B. Jallow, who will be assisted by four other Gambian Justices of the Supreme Court namely: Hon. Mr. Justice Gibril Semega Janneh, Hon. Mr. Justice Raymond C. Sock Hon. Mr. Justice Cherno Sulaymane Jallow QC and Hon. Ms. Justice Mamyassin Sey.

The release further added that the session is expected to deliver eight judgments, decisions and rulings. "It will hear one Criminal Appeal and 12 civil appeals against decisions of The Gambia Court of Appeal. The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear two constitutional cases in the exercise of its original jurisdiction."

