Gambia: Supreme Court Set to Deliver 8 Judgments

8 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Office of The Chief Justice has announced that the Supreme Court of The Gambia will on 6th of July 2020 start commencing a new session at the law court complex in Banjul. The session will last until the 17th of July.

A dispatch sent to this medium indicates that the session will be presided over by His Lordship the Chief Justice, Hon. Mr. Hassan B. Jallow, who will be assisted by four other Gambian Justices of the Supreme Court namely: Hon. Mr. Justice Gibril Semega Janneh, Hon. Mr. Justice Raymond C. Sock Hon. Mr. Justice Cherno Sulaymane Jallow QC and Hon. Ms. Justice Mamyassin Sey.

The release further added that the session is expected to deliver eight judgments, decisions and rulings. "It will hear one Criminal Appeal and 12 civil appeals against decisions of The Gambia Court of Appeal. The Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear two constitutional cases in the exercise of its original jurisdiction."

Gov't, Tarek Musa come to consensus on Janneh Commission's recommendation

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Senegal Names Former Slave Trade Post After George Floyd

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.