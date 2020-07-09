Gambia: Omar Colley's Sampdoria to Brawl Ebrima Colley's Atalanta in Serie a Today

8 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Scorpions captain Omar Colley's Sampdoria Football Club will play away to Ebrima Colley's Atalanta in the 2019-2020 Italian Serie A today, Wednesday at 7.45pm.

Omar Colley and his club are battling for survival in the Italian top flight league.

He and his side affray to secure the significant three points to increase their hopes of staying in the league for another season.

Meanwhile, Ebrima Colley and his Atalanta side were among teams vying for a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Ebrima Colley's club will combat to triumph over Omar Colley's Sampdoria to secure a place in the Europe premier league clubs competition next season.

