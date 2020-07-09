Gambia: Trust Bank Donates Over 200 Dettol Liquid Soap to Basic Education Ministry

Mobse — Trust Bank Gambia Limited Tuesday donated 240 bottles of Dettol Liquid soap to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic in schools and in the country.

The bank's managing director; Ibrahima Salla said they are key partner in Covid-19 response in The Gambia.

"Coronavirus is still with us but we have no doubt that the best interest of every child was taken on board by the ministry for the reopening of grade 9 classes and we recognized that it is a delicate decision which calls for concerted efforts to make it a success," Mr. Salla said.

According to him, Covid-19 pandemic poses daunting challenges to the government and families across the country, adding that the virus is currently affecting all sectors and turned the lives of children and their education.

He said as a proudly Gambian bank, they cannot be indifferent to the plight of children who are the future leaders of the country, saying that the support is the bank's response to the MoBSE request for support to students, teachers and families in the fight against Covid-19.

According to him, protection of children and educational facilities is particularly important to his institution and the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 within schools. "The donated items will help to ensure that schools continue to operate uninterruptedly unlike other parts of the world. We are proud to have the privilege to donate these items and I would also like to assure you of our continued support to the sector."

Basic and Secondary Education minister, Claudiana A. Cole said the donation will supplement the efforts of her ministry and its partners. "I am happy for the fruitful relationship between my ministry and Trust Bank. It is a pleasure to have these valuable items in our schools. We need them to have safe school environment for our students, teachers and authorities."

Minister Cole said this is not the first time the bank is offering help to her ministry, expressing appreciation to them for the efforts.