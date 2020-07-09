Gambia: Musa Juwara's Parents Speak On Son's Fine Performance On Sunday

The parents of the teenage sensational, Musa Juwara have expressed happiness about their son's fine display during his Serie A side, Bologna 2-1 win over Inter Milan in their week-thirty fixtures of the Italian Serie A played at the Stadio Guiseppe Meazza on Sunday.

The 18-year-old who came as a substitute cancelled out Romelu Lukaku's opener in the 74th minute before Musa Barrow scored the winner 10 minutes from time.

According to Musa Juwara's parents (Lamin Juwara, father and Jarra Bittaye, mother) who are from Tujereng Village said they are very proud and grateful that their son made the whole country happy.

"We shall continue to encourage him to work harder as we always do. We are excited also that the whole country is proud of him and supporting him," said his parents.

For his part, Musa Juwara thanked Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic for trusting him against Inter Milan.

"I'm really happy to score my first goal, which I want to dedicate to my family and all those who've helped me on my journey.

"The coach deserves the praise for this win. This is a dream for me and a day I'll remember for the rest of my life".