Gambia: Deputies Refer Force Labour Amendment Bill to ABC

Lawmakers at the National Assembly on Tuesday referred the Force Labour Amendment Bill 2020 to the Assembly Business Committee (ABC) in order to look into its merit and general principle before it gets into the third reading stage.

In moving the motion Dawda A. Jallow, attorney general and minister for Justice described the Amendment as the first of its kind in Africa for being the trailblazer for the recognition, observance and the domestication of international obligations and commitments relating to women's rights into domestic law.

"Since the enactment of the Women's Act 2010, significant strides have been made to enforce the law and to protect women in line with the provisions of the Act," he said.

According to the Justice Minister, section 25 of the Women's Act recognises the need for periodic review of legislation every ten years to ensure further compliance with 'our international obligations' as enshrined in the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women, (CEDAW), and the protocol to the African Charter on Human and People's Right on the Rights of Women in Africa, (The protocol).

He added that the amendment is intended to review and amend the provisions of the Act that is discriminatory against women as mandated by section 25 of the Women's Act.

Sulayman Saho, National Assembly Member for Central Badibou said the Bill will create an environment for women to exercise their rights.

Ousman Touray, the member for Sabach Sanjall called on the Ministry of Justice to create more public awareness on the Bill to ensure rural women are also aware.