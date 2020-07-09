Gambia: Bombada FC - Acknowledged for Producing Best Players in Brikama

Bombada Football Club is recognised for producing best players within the Brikama zone.

They are currently playing their trades in The Gambia second tier following their demotion from the country's premier league a season ago.

The Brikama-based-club slipped to arch-rivals Brikama United 1-0 in the 2016 FF cup final, played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Meanwhile, Bombada Football Club produced players such as Yaya Balajo, Mustapha Njie, Mustapha Drammeh, Salifu Saho, Momodou Lamin Taal and Malang Suso among others.