Gambia: GAP Executive Member Arraigned for Allegedly Obtaining Money By False Pretence

8 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Dawda Faye

Musa Batchilly, an executive member of Gambia Action Party (GAP), was on the 7th July, 2020, paraded before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 288 of the Criminal Code.

The bill of indictment presented by Prosecutor Manga indicated that sometime in the year 2019, at Manjai Kunda and diverse places within the jurisdiction of the court in the Republic of The Gambia, with intent to defraud and by false pretence, he induced one Fatoumata Baye Saine to deliver to him the sum of 6,000,000 CFA, equivalent to D504,000 under the pretext that he legally owns a compound measuring 15m X 25m, situated at Batokunku on offer for sale, which pretext was false.

He also faced another count of fraud on sale of property, contrary to Section 293(c) of the Criminal Code.

According to the charge sheet on this count, with intent to defraud and by false pretence, he induced Fatoumata Baye Saine to deliver to him the sum of 6,000,000 CFA, equivalent to D504,000 under the pretext that he legally owns a compound measuring 15m X 25m, situated at Batokunku and concealed the fact that the compound he purported to sell does not belong to him.

He denied any wrongdoing.

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of D500,000 with a Gambian surety who should deposit his or her title deed with the registrar of the court. He or she should also swear to an affidavit of means.

The matter was adjourned to the 16th July, 2020, for Prosecutor Manga to present his witnesses.

