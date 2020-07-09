Senegal Confirms 69 New COVID-19 Cases

The Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 69 new positive cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total number of infections to 7,547; 5,023 recovered, 137 deaths and 2,386 under treatment.
