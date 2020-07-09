Senegal Confirms 69 New COVID-19 Cases

8 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 69 new positive cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total number of infections to 7,547; 5,023 recovered, 137 deaths and 2,386 under treatment.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Senegal Names Former Slave Trade Post After George Floyd

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.