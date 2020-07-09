Gambia: NATCOM-UNESCO Blesses Broadcasters Association With Sanitising Materials

Supporting the safety of journalists and radio broadcasters in this Coronavirus pandemic period, the Gambia National Commission for UNESCO Tuesday presented different sanitising materials to the Broadcasters Association - The Gambia (BAG).

The donation was funded by the ICESCO in partnership with misK Foundation.

The donated items included 10 buckets of 35 liters containers with tap for hand washing, 10 buckets of 20 liters containers, 25 bottles of Madar liquid soap, 20 pieces of green jell, 20 bottles of Dettol liquid, 48 pieces of hand sanitizers (big bottle), 48 pieces of hand sanitizers (small bottle), 1 carton of Dettol soap, and 5 cartons of bleach.

The Gambia National Commission for UNESCO principal program officer,Maimuna Sidibeh, on behalf of Secretary General of the NATCOM-UNESCO expressed delight at delivery of the items to the Broadcasters Association - The Gambia.

She thanked the ICESCO and misK Foundation who paid for the items. She explained that part of the funded items by ICESCO and misK Foundation went to BAG and Education.

She noted that Gambia National Commission for UNESCO responded to the call of BAG through financial and technical support to the BAG and radio stations that are affiliated to National Commission for UNESCO.

The principal objective of this campaign, she said, is to empower local communities with the right information to take adequate precautions, reduce risk of individuals, families and communities from contracting the pandemic.

She further explained other activities her office engages in during this Covid-19 period and therefore encouraged the beneficiaries to put them into good use.

On behalf of the Broadcasters Association - The Gambia, Baboucarr Cham, vice president of BAG said the presented materials does not only symbolize NATCOM-UNESCO contribution towards good health but also the fight against Covid-19 together with the media sector.

He noted that as Covid-19 continues to spread, it is important that action is taken individually to prevent further transmission, reduce the impacts of the outbreak and practice control measures.

He added that the protection of media workers and media facilities is particularly important while precautions are necessary to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19 in Radio stations and media institutions among others.

He therefore assured the benefactor of BAG working with NATCOM, UNESCO and other stakeholders will continue the efforts to galvanize support for initiatives that are geared towards cleanliness, creating awareness of the general public in the spirit of promoting and protection of human health.

"We are appreciate the continuous support and partnership with NATCOM and UNESCO," he added.