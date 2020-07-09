Gambia: Govt, Tarek Musa Come to Consensus On Janneh Commission's Recommendation

8 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia government and Tarek Musa have reached an agreement in respect to the adverse findings of the Janneh Commission against Tarek Musa.

The matter came before The Gambia Court of Appeal on Tuesday for continuation of hearing. Lawyers Sheriff M. Tambadou and K. Tah informed the court that they have to consent terms which they want the court to use as its final judgment.

Tarek Musa and T.K. Motors were adversely found liable by the Janneh Commission. The Gambia government had issued a White Paper asking them to pay the sum of over D25 million dalasis. They were dissatisfied with the adverse findings and as a result, appealed before the Court of Appeal against the findings of the Commission.

Lawyer Sheriff Marie Tambadou indicated that the consent terms were dated 17th June 2020. He said that the parties have consented on terms and "we would like the court to use their consent terms as the final judgment."

Layer K. Tah for the Attorney General said after review of the facts, the parties have come to an agreement as to the findings and recommendations of the (Janneh) Commission with regard to the appellant (Tarek Musa).

"We hereby submit this consent terms with the desire that this be held to constitute the final judgment of this honourable court," Lawyer Tah said.

The matter will be heard on 21 July 2020.

