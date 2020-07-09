Gambia: Ali Sowe Handed Man of the Match Against League Leaders

Scorpion striker Ali Sowe was handed the man of the match award after guiding his side, CSKA Sofia to a 1-1 home draw against league leaders Ludogorets in their week twenty-fixtures of the Bulgarian First Division League played at the Stadion Balgarska on Sunday.

The 26-year-old gave his side the lead in the 62nd minute of the game but nine minutes later, Dan Biton restored purity for table toppers Ludogorets in the 71st minute forcing the game into a stalemate.

This latest strike has made 11 goals for Ali Sowe this season as he moved fourth places in the race for the Bulgarian Golden Boot.

CSKA Sofia is occupying third position in the league with 53 points, levelling with second place Levski Sofia, while Ludogorets occupy the top spot with 69 points after twenty-nine matches.