Gambia: Ali Sowe Handed Man of the Match Against League Leaders

8 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpion striker Ali Sowe was handed the man of the match award after guiding his side, CSKA Sofia to a 1-1 home draw against league leaders Ludogorets in their week twenty-fixtures of the Bulgarian First Division League played at the Stadion Balgarska on Sunday.

The 26-year-old gave his side the lead in the 62nd minute of the game but nine minutes later, Dan Biton restored purity for table toppers Ludogorets in the 71st minute forcing the game into a stalemate.

This latest strike has made 11 goals for Ali Sowe this season as he moved fourth places in the race for the Bulgarian Golden Boot.

CSKA Sofia is occupying third position in the league with 53 points, levelling with second place Levski Sofia, while Ludogorets occupy the top spot with 69 points after twenty-nine matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.