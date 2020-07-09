Liberia: Sea Erosion Victims Call – off Protest

8 July 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Winston W. Parley

-following officials’ intervention

New Kru Town sea erosion victims say they have agreed to call – off their protest, giving the government until later this week to address their concerns.

Mr. Robert Teah told this paper via mobile phone Tuesday, 7 July that the victims reached the decision after the Deputy Governor of the Municipal Borough of New Kru Town Wleh Wleh Koffa and the Commander of the Zone One Police Station appealed to victims to call - off the protest.

The sea erosion victims had planned to stage a protest and to petition President George Manneh Weah, the Legislature and the United States Embassy near Monrovia to draw government's attention to the prevailing damages carried caused by erosion which left over 75 inhabitants homeless.

Mr. Robert Teah says they were preparing to converge to the Capitol when the Deputy Governor Koffa and the Police Commander pleaded with them to reconsider their decision to present a petition to the government.

He adds that they were asked by the officials to give them a chance so that authorities can find some remedies to address the plight of the victims.

Among the protesters were students, teachers, principals and women, who made a demand that the government resumes the coastal defense project that was stopped. The inhabitants say failure to do the coastal defense project puts a serious challenge, lamenting that hundreds of inhabitants of the borough were affected by erosion in recent time.

The coastal defense project stopped at the end of Corner West, leaving buildings constructed in the 1980s vulnerable to sea erosion.

