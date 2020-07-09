Liberia: Student Group Wants Schools to Reopen to all

A group under the banner “Concerned Students Alliance” has petitioned the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education to reopen schools across the country for all students, and not only 12th graders.

In a press conference on Tuesday, 7 July in Gbarnga, Bong County, the group stressed the need for the government to open schools to all students, maintaining that it does not make any sense for schools to be opened only for 12th graders.

"We think that this is not the right way to treat our fellow colleagues so we want the government to act now," Ansumana Abraham Bility, the Chairman of the group says.

He says government should institute for all other students, the same measures put in place for the 12th graders to enhance the functioning of the system, conduct a nationwide parent, student and teacher dialogue to formulate a workable way that these measures can be implemented.

Student Bility recommends that government also institutes an effective supervision arm for the monitoring of the recommended healthcare protocols in all schools across the country.

The group also maintains that the government needs to ensure the production and distribution of reusable nose and face masks to all school facilities across the country and stop spending resources on initiatives like learning by radio, among others.

Student Bility says he sees the closure of schools as not only a violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but also as an attempt to undermine the reformed education act of 2011, approved August 8, 2011.

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-Edited by Winston W. Parley

