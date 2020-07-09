Liberia: Deputy Justice Minister Fined U.S.$20,000 for Reckless Driving

The Traffic Court in Monrovia has held Deputy Justice Minister Cllr. Nyenati Tuan liable for an accident that inflicted wounds on three kids when his vehicle hit a motorbike conveying the victims, ordering the defendant to pay L$20,000 fine within 24 hours or be jailed.

Monrovia Traffic Court Judge Atty. Karsor K Zubah ruled Monday, 6 July that defendant Tuan should pay the LD$20,000 fine or its equivalent in United States Dollars or be held in common jail until he complies and receipt for such payment is brought before the court.

The court's ruling follows a complaint in which the Ministry of Justice through victims Angel Johnson, Anointed Cephas, Christine Cephas and the bike operator Timothy Morris requested the court for a writ of arrest to be issued on Deputy Justice Minister Tuan, operator of vehicle marked LB-2216.

Their request was based on Cllr. Tuan's failure to yield the right of way, and recklessly drove towards the victims resulting in injuries (fracture in the legs of the three children) and property damage.

According to Judge Zubah, during the case, defendant Tuan filed a motion for reconstruction of the accident scene which the court granted.

On the court's instruction, the judge says the Traffic Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) reconstructed the accident scene and found Cllr. Tuan to be responsible for the cause of the accident.

During the trial, Tuan pleaded not guilty of the offense charge. Following testimonies from both parties in the case, Judge Zubah rules that the law controlling, coupled with witnesses' testimonies and documentary evidence produced to the court, defendant Tuan is liable and guilty for the cause of the accident. By Winston W. Parley