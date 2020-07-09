South Africa: The COVID-19 Surge Is Here - and South Africa Does Not Have Enough Hospital Beds

9 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Prevention, prevention, prevention. That's what Health Minister Zweli Mkhize chose to emphasise in the House on Wednesday. But his statement to MPs raised a fundamental contradiction: Despite fewer Covid-19 patients at the peak than initially forecast, there is a bed shortage.

About three quarters through his just over 2,000-word speech, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize got to where he spoke of, one, the lower peak in Covid-19 patient numbers than even in the most optimistic scenario modelling, and two, how despite this, not enough hospital beds are available.

"While the model projects a lower need for hospital [non-ICU] and ICU beds at a national level, bed capacity is still expected to be breached or overwhelmed in all provinces," said Mkhize.

"Currently, planned hospital beds in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng are projected to be insufficient for combined non-ICU bed demand and the overflow from ICU once ICU capacity has been breached. Bed capacity... is expected to be breached in the next four weeks."

And then the health minister told MPs of his department's "surge strategy" - and how it has repurposed 27,467 beds for Covid-19 patients to bring the number of beds to 40,309.

But the corollary of this is that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

