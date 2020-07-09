South Africa: Decontamination of SAPS Free State Provincial Head Office

9 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Please be informed that SAPS Free State Provincial Head Office, Metpol Building, 126 Charlotte Maxeke Street Bloemfontein housing SAPS Head Office personnel will be temporarily closed for decontamination.

Brig Lizzy Matobako can be contacted at 082 779 0889 in case of emergency.

Employees of the components housed at Metpol Building will be working remotely while the building is being decontaminated on Thursday, 09 July 2020. The building will probably be reopened again for services on Monday, 13 July 2020.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner; Maj General Solly Lesia and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

