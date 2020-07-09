Ghana: Dr Caesar Company Donates Products to Parliament

Dr Caesar Company, producers of Lina Energy Tea on Monday presented 300 packets of its products to Parliament in Accra.

It forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility to support Members of Parliament (MPs) in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special advisor to the company, Mr Francis Vorgbe, said the product was key for the Parliamentarians since they worked long hours and needed the natural drink to help boost their system.

He said the company had also donated to the Jubilee House and Institutions such as the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and Ghana Police Service to help them during this pandemic.

The head of Speaker's Secretariat, Mr Matthew Abrefa Tawiah, who received the items on behalf of the Speaker, Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye, commended the company for the kind gesture.

Present at the short ceremony were Dr Mumuni Caesar, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, his wife Obaa Kwartemaa Caesar and other officials of the company.