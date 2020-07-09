Ghana: Senior Minister Tests COVID-19 Positive ... As Ghana's Case Load Reaches 21,968

Ghana's cases of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased to 21,968, following 891 newly confirmed cases as at July 4, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, is among the latest victim to be tested of COVID-19 and was being treated of the disease from home according to the GHS.

As at July 4, 2020, 891 new cases had been recorded in 72 districts in 13 regions in the country, increasing the country's tally of the COVID-19 to 21,968, the Director of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, announced when he took his turn at the press briefing yesterday.

Out of the number, 17,150 recovered, with 4,683 cases still active, while 129 deaths have been recorded, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said.

The Director of the GHS also said that there were 22 severe cases out of which six were in critical condition.

The Greater Accra Region recorded 579 new cases with the Ashanti Region recording 93 cases. Western Region had 86 cases, Bono had 49, Northern Region had 26 and the Central Region had 25 cases.

Meanwhile the Eastern Region has 18 cases, Western North and Savannah regions recorded four cases while the Upper West recorded three cases with Bono East recording two and Volta Region with one case.

The Upper East Region, North East Region, and Ahafo Region all recorded no new cases.