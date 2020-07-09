South Africa: Man Nabbed for Traditional Leaders Death

press release

Nsuze detectives conducted an operation aimed at solving murder a case where a local traditional leader was killed. On Tuesday, police were alerted about a 24-year-old man who was appearing in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court for a case of murder, fitting the description of the suspect they are searching for.

They proceeded to court where they found the suspect and he was taken to Nsuze police station where he was charged for the murder case. He appeared in the Nsuze Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody until 18 July 2020. It is alleged that on 10 June 2020 at 08:00, a 62-year-old traditional leader, Mandlenkosi Ntuli was allegedly accosted by two unknown males at his home in Newspaper area. The victim was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. A case of murder was opened at the Nsuze police station for investigation.

In the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court, the suspect is facing a case of murder that was reported at Mountain Rise police station. On 16 June 2020 at 14:42, Bongani Majola, 56, was fatally shot at Ezinketheni area in Copesville. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest. A case of murder was opened for investigation and Mountain Rise detectives arrested the suspect with his accomplice, 28. The accomplice is also in custody. Police investigation are ongoing to ascertain if the suspects are linked to other pending murder cases in the province.