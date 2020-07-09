South Africa: State Marriage Officers Can No Longer Refuse to Marry Same-Sex Couples

opinion

Last week, Parliament repealed section 6 of the Civil Union Act which previously allowed state marriage officers to refuse to marry same-sex couples. The repeal finally brings to an end a particularly egregious form of unfair discrimination, although the 'separate but equal' marriage regime that continues to discriminate against same-sex couples remains in place. Lobbyists from the non-profit company Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA) are not happy with the repeal. They wrongly argue that 'forcing' civil servants to do their job in a non-discriminating manner constitutes an impermissible infringement on the civil servant's religious rights.

Most people are not nearly as principled as they believe they are (or, perhaps, as they claim to believe they are).

Some examples.

You bemoan the toppling of statues because it "erases history", but quietly cheer the toppling of a statue of Robert Mugabe or Muammar Gaddafi. You believe it is unbecoming of the Chief Justice to express blind support for Israel, but quietly cheer another judge taking a pot shot at Donald Trump or Jacob Zuma. You are "pro-life" but you support the death penalty. You believe corruption is evil, but easily pay a bribe to a traffic cop to avoid arrest....