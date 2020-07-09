Tanzania: Register Your Products Before It Is Too Late, Entrepreneurs Urged

ENTREPRENEURS in the country have been encouraged to register their products, including cosmetics and business premises before the three month deadline expires.

The call was made by the Tanzania Bureau of Standard (TBS), Public Relations Officer, Rhoida Andusamile while speaking to journalists at the ongoing 44th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), taking place at the Sabasaba grounds along Kilwa Road in Dar es Salaam.

"The standard watchdog has been participating in the annual exhibition event as an important platform to provide education and awareness to the public on the procedures needed in order to get quality standard mark for their products, and for consumers to be able to differentiate between quality and substandard goods," she said.

According to Ms Andusamile, in this year's event, the standard watchdog is encouraging entrepreneurs to make sure that they register their products, cosmetics and those making food products.

She said the Finance Act No 8 of 2019, gave TBS mandate to register food products and cosmetics, the obligation that was once under the former Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA).

"We are using the annual event to encourage manufacturers to use TBS services that are free of charge to enhance the competitiveness of their products in the domestic, regional and international markets," she added.

She said producing goods that meet quality standards is important also for the health of the consumers, and help the war against substandard and fake products in the market.

"There has been a wrong notion among people, particularly from entrepreneurs that TBS works with big industries like beer and cement factories and not small and medium enterprises (SMEs)," she said.

She said the standards watchdog was established to ensure all products in the Tanzanian market meet the required standards, and thus entrepreneurs in the district and other parts should make effective use of the knowledge provided.

She said the entrepreneurs' products will fetch high value within and outside the market only if they meet the TBS quality standards.

"Entrepreneurs who will ignore TBS knowledge on quality standards are set to incur losses in their businesses," she added.

TBS awareness campaigns carried countrywide to entrepreneurs and other people have been a relevant initiative that contributed to the country's promotion into middle income economy status before 2025.