Tanzania: Banks Record Low Services Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

9 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE total loans extended by banking sector went down by almost one percent in May owing to coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT), said in its latest monthly economic review (MER) that on monthly basis, total credit slowed down to 3.5 percent from 4.4 percent in the preceding month.

The central bank attributed the slowdown to repayment failure by some sectors, especially hospitality and education due to the ongoing pandemic economic effects.

"The slow growth was on account of repayment of loans by some borrowers, coupled by subdued demand for loans by hospitality industry and schools owing to coronavirus," the BoT report said. The report showed that credit to the private sector slowed down by 5.1 percent from 5.8 percent.

On other hand, sectoral decomposition of credit indicates fast growth of loans extended to building, construction, transport, communication and personal-related economic activities-mostly SMEs.

"The profile of loans outstanding indicates much of the credit was extended to personal-related activities, trade and manufacturing," the report said.

The personal-related activities, trade and manufacturing shares to loans outstanding were 31.7 percent, 17.3 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively.

Extended broad money supply (M3) grew at an annual rate of 11.9 percent in May, compared with 12.2 percent in the preceding month and 5.8 percent last May.

Despite the drop, BoT said: "money supply growth remained strong, reflecting the impact of accommodative monetary policy to limit the impact of coronavirus on the economy, combined with moderate growth of credit to the private sector".

Also broad money supply (M2), went down by 12.9 percent compared to 13.9 percent and 7.2 percent.

This, BoT's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), had approved measures to limit impact of coronavirus on the economy.

The MPC lowered statutory minimum reserves (SMR), requirement ratio from 7.0 per cent to 6.0 percent, reduce discount rate from 7.0 percent to 5.0 percent, and lower haircuts on government securities pledged by banks for borrowing from 10 percent to 5.0 percent for securities maturing within one year, and from 40 percent to 20 percent for securities with maturities exceeding one year.

In addition, the measures included providing regulatory flexibility to banks in restructuring loans and overdraft facilities for businesses affected by coronavirus and increasing mobile wallet daily transaction limit from 3.0m/-to 5.0m/-, and mobile wallet daily balance from 5.0m/-to 10m/-.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Senegal Names Former Slave Trade Post After George Floyd

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.