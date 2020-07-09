Tanzania: Tic to Promote Mkomazi National Park

THE Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) is joining forces with Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) in promoting the Mkomazi National Park.

The park that is situated in Kilimanjaro and Tanga regions is set to be one of the best rhinoceros viewing points in the world.

TIC is thus on the verge of increasing tourists to the park. TIC is a one stop government agency established to promote, co-ordinate and facilitate investments in the country.

The promise was made by the Northern Zone Manager of TIC, Mr Daudi Riganda, during a visit to the national park by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Investments), Ms Angellah Kairuki.

He said that Same District has many potential investment areas.

"We have been impressed by the strategic plans of TANAPA meant to increase the number of tourists to Mkomazi National Parks, both local and international.

Most of the strategies need investors, may I take this opportunity to assure TANAPA that we at TIC will apply concerted efforts to achieve that end," he said.

Minister Kairuki hailed TANAPA for its future plans meant to increase the number of tourists in the national park, saying the move will improve the economic situation of the district as well as the well-being of the people of Same and neighboring districts.

"I congratulate you for your good strategic future plans which will include adding new products, including local cultural tourism, may I take this opportunity to advise you to do more in the cultural tourism product because it is a new area of attraction in recent years worldwide as far as tourism products are concerned," she said.

She urged tourism stakeholders to collaborate with TIC in finding investors who will invest on accommodation facilities, including four and five star hotels which she said would increase the number of tourists because they will have a wide range of selecting the right accommodation.

Earlier, speaking on behalf of the TANAPA Conservation Commissioner Dr Allan Kijazi, the Assistant Commissioner for Conservation, Abel Mtui briefed Minister Kairuki and her entourage that TANAPA was planning to introduce new products, with the intention of improving the number of tourists both locally and internationally.

"The proposed upcoming new tourism products include night game drives, rhino viewing, hiking, balloon safaris, bush meals, sunrise and downing, as well as the local cultural tourism", he noted, adding that the products available currently include game viewing, walking safaris (both long and short walks), bird watching, as well as photographing and filming.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have also earmarked areas which are suitable for establishing accommodation facilities, which include Mzara, Kamakota, Ngurunga PTC, Vitewini PTC, Maore, MajiTatu and Ngiloriti," he said, adding that already several potential investors have already showed interest of investing in hotel construction in some of the proposed areas.

Same District Commissioner (DC), Ms Rosemary Senyamule, urged TANAPA to add more efforts in selling the Mkomazi National Park, which she said was unique because it was one of the few parks which could sell a package of the big five wildlife.

"At Mkomazi, we have several advantages, whereby we can sell the national park using the presence of the big five wildlife which are lion, elephant, rhino, leopard and the buffalo.

The park has about 18 species of wildlife, plus more than 450 species of birds," she said.

She thanked Minister Kairuki for her efforts to find investors who will invest on high class accommodation facilities, including the four and five stars hotels for Same District.