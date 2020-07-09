Nigeria: NCAA Lifts Suspension On Airline

9 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the suspension, which it placed on the services of Jet Support Services (JSS). The order voiding the suspension was communicated through a memo NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/152 , dated July 4, 2020.

The memo was entitled, "Re: Suspension of the G-Airport Leasing Operation of Your Organisation's Operation Specifications".

Signed by the Direction General/Chief Executive Officer of the NCAA, Captain Musa S. Nuhu, the memo promised that Nuhu will personally ensure investigation of the lapse, which led to the error, while putting in place measures to prevent recurrence.

Lifting the suspension, Nuhu wrote, "After careful review of documents attached to your response, the authority would like to apologise to you for the erroneous grounding of your Challenger 604 aircraft with registration number G-FABO. The suspension is hereby lifted with immediate effect and all appropriate authorities will be notified to lift any restriction that might have been placed on the aircraft."

THISDAY also sighted copy of a memo from the Aeronautical/Telecommunication Service Department of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) directing compliance with the NCAA directive.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.