Tanzania: Jubilation As Yanga Open Branch in Kagera Region

9 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

IT was jubilation as hundreds of Yanga Sports Club fans led by the club's Vice Chairman; Frederick Mwakalebela witnessed the opening of its first branch in Kagera region situated along Miembeni Street, in Bukoba Municipal Council.

Addressing the members, Mwakalebela described the event as a milestone in the 85 years of the club existence since it was founded in 1935 and also called for recruitment of more members to enable the club to be sustainable and economically viable.

"With around one million members in the country if each member contributes 1,000/- per month being membership fees we can easily collect about 1bn/-. This is quite possible," he said amid applause.

Investment Manager under GSM Company, Harris Said, on the other hand, appealed for unity among Yanga members noting that the club was under transformation process including club ownership and management structure.

He explained that there were three types of policy under review which include 100 per cent membership ownership, private ownership and 49 by 51 per cent ownership between the members and investors.

"We are currently studying on the best policy to adopt. In the meantime, we appeal for commitment and support from the members to enable Yanga to become a strong institution," he said.

He assured the members that bold steps were being taken to recruit potential players for next season that will see Yanga reclaiming the Premier League championship title from their adversaries Simba.

The event was also attended by a senior citizen, Joseph Kilyanga (84) who has been an ardent Yanga supporter since 1956.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.