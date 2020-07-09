Tanzania: Dodoma Jiji See Stairway to League Heaven

DODOMA Jiji defender Kapona Hassan believes his team will be promoted to the top flight league if they win their Saturday's First Division League match against Iringa United at Jamhuri stadium in Dodoma.

Kapona, who previously played for Mbao FC, Police Tanzania and Simba, said he was confident that they will earn the league promotion due to the fact they are well prepared and confident to win the crucial encounter.

He called upon the team's supporters in Dodoma to turn up in a big number to cheer them on Saturday.

Dodoma Jiji FC head coach Mbwana Makata said he will wage an all-out war against the Iringa based opponents in their last FDL match.

Makata, the former Tukuyu Stars and Young Africans goal keeper, said all his players are well-drilled and fit to win their last match.

Adding, he said they have rectified mistakes that led them to concede a goal in their 3-1 win over Mbeya Kwanza.

If Makata wins the Saturday match, it will be his third time to earn Premier League promotion after doing it with Alliance FC and Police Tanzania.

On his side, Dodoma Regional Football Association (DOREFA) official, Kissoy Hamis said his association is well prepared and ready to ensure they support Dodoma jiji FC to win their last match.

Dodoma Jiji FC are now leading group A after tallying 48 points. They have won 15, drawn three and lost three matches. They have netted 36 and conceded 12 goals.