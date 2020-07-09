Tanzania: Tz to Invest More in Marine Sector, Says PM

THE government is focused on ports productivity, improving maritime and freight transport, as well as improving safety in the marine sector, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said.

He said the government also intends to continue strengthening the position of seaports, by further developing Mtwara Port and several others by investing in roads, railways and waterways that connect to ports. This will boost economic growth.

The Premier said the maritime sector plays a crucial role in the movement of freight into, out of, and throughout Tanzania and reiterated the government's determination of improving marine transportation, a move that would stimulate business between Tanzania and neighbouring countries.

Mr Majaliwa gave the assurance on Tuesday, after he inspected the construction of berth number 2 at the Mtwara Port, in Mtwara region worth 157. 8bn/-.

He said the government is eyeing on facilitating movement of goods and services within and outside the country, for which Tanzanians will be able to expand their businesses.

"The aim is to allow neighbouring countries to do business with Tanzania, where Tanzanians will also benefit from this opportunity. This would also boost income of our people," said Mr Majaliwa.

Before visiting the Mtwara port, the PM inspected the Kabwe, Kasanga and Karema ports along Lake Tanganyika in Rukwa and Katavi regions respectively.

"I have been to Lake Tanganyika that borders Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia. The government has injected a lot of money, we have also improved the Kibirizi port in Kigoma and the remaining part is to construct the container terminal," he explained.

At Lake Victoria, the government has already accomplished construction of Mv Victoria ship which is now operating on trial between Mwanza and Bukoba in Kagera Region.

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa has urged youth who have been employed at government's flagship projects to explore the opportunity by learning from experts for them to acquire more skills that would be used in the future.

Also, he asked the employees to work diligently by not sabotaging the projects because they are meant to improve service delivery and improve the country's economy.

"You should be good ambassadors of other youths in the country, if you behave well means more opportunities would come for your agemates. The government's expectations are to see more youth benefits from these projects," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier the Mtwara Port manager Eng Juma Kijavara said the project started on May 27, 2017 and it is set to be completed in July, this year.

"The project is at 75 per cent of its completion. It is constructed by the MS China Railway Construction Engineering Group Company Limited of China while the consultant engineer is Inros Lackner from Germany," he said.

Speaking of the labour force, Mr Kijavara said the project has employed 308 employees where 87.5 per cent are Tanzanians and they are performing well.

During his tour, the Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister of State, President's Office Public Services Management and Good Governance, Capt (Ret) George Mkuchika, Mtwara Regional Commissioner Gelasius Byakanwa and other senior government officials.