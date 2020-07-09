Ghana: KCCR Takes Delivery of Mobile Lab Vans for COVID-19 Tests

Kumasi — The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) has taken delivery of mobile laboratory vans, to enhance coronavirus (COVID-19) tests.

This followed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), KCCR, and German Technical Institute (GIZ).

Under the MoU, the GRA is providing two mobile laboratory vans, two Chemists and two drivers to support the operation, while GIZ provides logistics for the collaboration and KCCR who are in charge of the operation, provides experts to conduct the tests.

Until now, the results of COVID-19 tests took up to four days to be released, but with the introduction of the mobile laboratory vans, COVID-19 tests would be ready in just one and a half hours.

The laboratory vans would be able to move to COVID-19 hotspot areas for mandatory and random testing.

Assistant Commissioner at the Customs Laboratory of GRA, Phyllis Sakyi Gyan, who read the speech of the Commissioner of Customs Divisions of GRA, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), explained the gesture was towards "increasing Ghana's capabilities to test for SARS-COV-2 infections."

Director at the KCCR, Prof. Odame Philips, was confident Ghana's COVID-19 fight would improve, with the two mobile vans.

"I am very confident that our testing capabilities will increase with the addition of these two mobile laboratory vans."

He said "our test usually takes four days to be ready but these vans with the special equipment installed will ensure faster results of COVID-19 tests as we also move to hinterlands and hotspots to conduct the tests."

"Approach to controlling the pandemic is testing; tracing and treatment. Pooling available resources to combat COVID-19 is the way to go", he added.

Prof. Odame indicated that the "GRA's intervention will augment government's effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus."