Ghana: MTN Ghana Zero Rates Core Website

MTN Ghana has zero rated the website for the COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience (CoRe) programme by the Springboard Road Show Foundation.

This means that educational videos, audios and other coaching content on the CoRe programme can be assessed at no data cost to MTN subscribers for the rest of 2020.

The CoRe programme is meant to provide to Ghanaians relevant information to help them go about their lives in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

The CoRe programme which was launched recently in partnership with MasterCard Foundation and Solidaridad, is an initiative of Springboard Road Show Foundation.

A press statement issued by the Springboard Road Show Foundation in Accra on Tuesday and copied to the Ghanaian Times, said through the initiative, MTN Ghana was helping young Ghanaians to access relevant information to help them thrive in the COVID-19 pandemic era.

The statement said starting this week, the CoRe programme would roll out six months of e-coaching, e-mentoring, and e-counselling in areas such as health and wellness, resilience, and job readiness skills.

The statement said Springboard Road Show Foundation is the promoter of diverse mentoring and developmental interventions aimed at young people.

The statement said the Springboard Road Show flagship annual programme had evolved into the nation's biggest personal development conference since its first edition in January 2007.

It said over the past 14 editions, over 200,000 participants in Ghana, Nigeria and Gambia had directly benefited from career guidance, group coaching, leadership conferences and one-on-one mentoring with over a million digital participants recorded.

The statement said the MasterCard Foundation works with visionary organisations to enable young people in Africa and in indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work.

"MasterCard is one of the largest, private foundations in the world with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world," it said.

The statement said the Foundation was created by MasterCard in 2006 as an independent organisation with its own board of directors and management.