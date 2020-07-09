Liberia: Man,33, 'Rapes' 15-Year-Old Girl

Paynesville — Thirty-three-year old Winston Holmes is currently being detained at the Zone 9 Depot in Jacob Town, Paynesville for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in the Neezoe Community. The alleged act reportedly occurred Sunday night, July 5.

Police Spokesman Moses Carter confirmed the information to FrontPageAfrica Wednesday, July 8 but said investigation was ongoing.

According to witnesses, the survivor (name withheld to protect her identity) had gone to the home of Holmes on Sunday based on his instruction that she should take his daughter (a minor) to him.

While the girl was at the house, a community source said, the alleged perpetrator instructed other children who went along with her to buy candies at a nearby shop.

Upon their return, Holmes reportedly sent the others home, and gave a pill to the one who refused to leave and then he took the survivor in his bedroom and allegedly raped her.

The child who was asleep (name withheld) is quoted as saying: "As soon I got from sleep, I saw Winston wiping himself and my friend wearing her clothes."

When the survivor family observed that she was not walking normally and when she was questioned, she explained that she had been raped by the perpetrator.

She was then immediately rushed to a health center in the area, where it was confirmed that she had been penetrated.

Robert Zoegar, who works for the health center, told FPA that the alleged perpetrator was brought along with the girl at his clinic, but he immediately called the attention of security officers because angry crowd had surrounded the place, demanding that the alleged perpetrator be released to them.

Zoegar said Winston has since denied having sex with the 15-year-old girl.

However, he was arrested and has been in police custody since Sunday as investigation continues.

Another source also hinted FrontPageAfrica that there are attempts being made by the family to compromise the crime.

But the Commander of Zone-9 Depot, Patrick Kormazue in a mobile phone conversation with FPA, said he can "in no way allow any rape case to be settled, because it's a state offense".

However, Mr. Kormazue noted that details about the currently status of the ongoing investigation will be made public by the public affairs office of the Liberia National Police.

LNP Spokesman Carter, who also confirmed the alleged act to FPA, said he was still gathering more details from the Women and Children Protection Section.