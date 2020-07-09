Liberia: 'Henry Costa Has a Charge Hanging Over Him' - Liberia Immigration Service Boss

Monrovia — Robert W. Budy, Commission General of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), says no matter how long talk-show host Henry Costa stays away from Liberia, there is a case before the Liberia National Police about his possession of "fake laissez-passer".

Costa, the Head of the Council of Patriots (COP), in early January was accused by the government of Liberia of forging travel documents, days after he staged an anti-governmnet protest in Monrovia.

He was later scheduled to travel on January 10 but was prevented by LIS officers on grounds that he had forged travel documents while returning to the country.

Costa turned himself in to the LIS for investigation, but he would later leave the country crossing the border to neighboring Sierra Leone during night hours.

It has been more than six months since the hard-talking radio show host left the country and news of his return has repeatedly emerged.

But speaking on a local radio talk-show, the OK Morning Hush, LIS Commissioner General Budy said investigation surrounding Costa's forgery case has not yet been laid to rest.

"Henry Costa is still charged because he fled the country and we did not conclude the investigation and all of the files were turned over to the Liberia National Police," the LIS Commissioner General said, adding that the gravity of the case is so huge that it involves lots of individuals.

"Many individuals participated in the procurement of the fake laissez-passer that was obtained from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The case is still pending before the Liberia National Police and so Henry Costa should realize that he still has a charge hanging over him."

According to sources, Costa, who also heads the Council of Patriots - a group frequently opposing the policies of the government, will return to Liberia in December this year during Special Senatorial Elections to campaign for candidates who will be on the ticket of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).