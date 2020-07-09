Ghana: Rotary Club of Accra-South Rehabilitates and Equips Duadze Chps Zone

The Rotary Club of Accra South has commissioned a newly renovated and fully equipped Community Health Planning Services (CHPS Compounds) at Duadze in the Mfantsiman District, Central Region on June27.

This project by the Rotary Club of Accra South was successfully executed with sponsorships from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Aviance Company Limited.

It ensured the complete renovation of the center and enhanced its functional goals with provision of water, electricity, supply of various health equipment and also a Motor-Tricycle to help transport sick patients to the center, all to the amount of GHC 250,000.00.

The newly commissioned project, wouldimprove access and deliver efficient and quality primary health care to five neighbouring communities it was built to serve. According to Mr. Patrick Nutor, immediate past President of the club, the project falls within the scope of Rotary's six areas of focus which includes promoting peace, fighting diseases, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, saving mothers and children, supporting education, and growing local economies.

He explained that the club has also undertaken a number of other service projects in the past Rotary year and some of which includes, Career and counselling services for the Baptist Vocational Training Center in Frankadua, Eastern Region.

Mr. Nutor stated that, the Center provides vocational training tor "Trokosi" liberated girls to enable them successfully re-integrate into society and the club also aided in the supply of a variety of equipment and capacity training for the staff and teachers at the Baptist Vocational Training Center at Frankadua worth about GHC 40,000.

Another project he indicated, was the supply of PPE to the Ghana Association of Junior Doctors and other Frontline Health Staff worth GHC 20,000 to help combat the novel coronavirus.

He reiterated that, the Rotary Club of Accra-South has constructed and fabricated two Bus Shelters in the Ladadekotopon Municipality which is awaiting permit from the Municiapal Assembly for its erection, and revealed that the cost of the project was estimated at GHC 40,000.00.

Mr. Nutor underscored that, the rehabilitation ofDuadze CHPS compound was the club's flagship project for the Rotary year 2019/20 and promised that more service projects would be executed in the new Rotary year.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Mfantsiman Municipal Council, Hon Kenneth Essuman expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of Accra South and their supporting partners for the kind gesture.

The commissioning ceremony was graced by Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman Constituency, Honorable Ekow Hayford, the Municipal Health Director, The Chief and Queen Mother of Duadze and the citizens of Duadze and the surrounding communities.