South Africa: Randfontein Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Incident

8 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Randfontein police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed after another member tested positive for COVID- 19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from crime prevention board room which is located inside the police station.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all complaints and emergencies that needs to be attended by Randfontein police station.

The telephone lines at Randfontein police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

The Station Commander can be contacted on:

076 421 6519

Visible Policing Commander can be contacted on:

082 330 3579

Detectives Commander on:

082 410 9816

Communication Officer on: 082 853 0403

