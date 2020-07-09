Liberia: Pres. Weah to Resign?

opinion

President George M. Weah is said to be contemplating on resigning his post as standard bearer of the ruling party Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) come 2023, sources within the party told this paper on Wednesday.

His decision is said to be in line with some private conversations he held with his inner circle officials of his party that he wants to set a record; by becoming the first Liberian President to run for one term and leave voluntarily.

"You know he is a record setter. If you follow his records when he was playing football, you will know that he was the World best, European Best, Africa best and winner of the Ballon d'or award. So, in short, the acronym is-WEA. So, from what we are hearing, if it is true, then, he will set record again," the source at the party who declined to be named said.

When asked Mr. Mulbah Morlu, Chairman of the party, he did not comment despite several calls and text messages to him. Also, the Secretary General of the party, Mr. Janga Kowo was called, but no response. Text messages were sent, but no response.

Another source said, there were other reasons which are private to the president and has decided to keep it close to his chest. "He has other things to say, but he has decided to keep it at that level, private."

Who Maybe Standard Bearer?

"Right now, there are discussions ongoing for someone to become the standard bearer of the party comes 2023. Even though the time is still far, time runs faster, so we need to look from all sides," the source said.

The source said discussions have been ongoing between Representative Edwin M. Snowe and some top officials within the party for him to become the standard bearer.

It can be recalled that Representative Snowe, a staunch member of the former ruling party, Unity Party(UP) resigned from the party after he expressed his disgust over the way things were going on in the party.

Representative Snowe supported President Weah in 2014 senatorial elections where Weah won with a landslide victory saying the CDC standard bearer is his close friend despite he being a staunch member of the then governing Unity Party.

According to Hon. Snowe, he did not want to do things against his professional will. He has given his earlier backing to former Bomi County Senator Lahai Lansanna. The UP is part of the Collaborating Political Party. The CPP is likely to field current Senator, Sando Johnson. This, according to Hon. Snowe, was contrary of the spirit of the understanding; which Lansanna would become the candidate to contest. But later, former Senator Lansanna decided to stay off the upcoming December Senatorial after he was not selected. He however decided to give support to Snowe who is thinking of running for the senatorial seat in December this year.

A source close to Hon. Snowe when contacted, only remarked; "that is news to me. But this is Liberian politics. Anything can happen. We will wait and see as things unfold."

The source said there are series of talks behind the scene ongoing between businessman, Benoni Urey and the party for Urey to become the running mate to Hon. Snowe, should such deal come to fruition.

"This is what has been going on here. But many CDcians are not in support of Mr. Urey to become a running mate to either Hon. Snowe or anyone that the party may agree to run.

The source said the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel McGill is also considering to go as running mate come 2023. "At least, he is seen as a man who actually might win the support of partisans. We have heard at private meetings that he wants to go as vice running mate.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.