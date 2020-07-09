Liberia: President Weah Consoles Pres. Ouattara, Ivorians Following Death of Prime Minister Coulibaly

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has extended heartfelt sympathy to his Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara, the government and people of Cote d'Ivoire following the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

The announcement about the Prime Minister's passing was made by President Alassane Ouattara through a statement read on the country's national television on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

President Weah said the death of the Ivorian Prime Minister, who had just returned from treatment overseas, represents a great loss to the subregion. He said Coulibaly was an active participant in Liberia's dealings with Cote d'Ivoire over the last few years and his presence will be greatly missed.

The Liberian Leader however assured Ivorians of Liberia's support during this difficult period in their country's history, while also reiterating his commitment to good neighborliness. He said Liberia stands ready to lend its assistance in whatever way it can to help console the grieving nation.

Dr. Weah explored new frontiers to increase trade and bilateral ties between both countries while on a visit to Cote d'Ivoire in 2018. He said those efforts in which Prime Minister Coulibaly played a pivotal role, will be affected but not derailed.

Coulibaly reportedly attended a cabinet meeting on Wednesday where he started feeling unwell before being rushed to a hospital.

The Prime Minister, who was due to run on the ruling party ticket during elections later this year, died at the age of 61.