Gambia: Two New COVID-19 Cases Recorded Bringing Total to 63

Health Authorities have revealed that The Gambia has registered two new Coronavirus cases bringing the total number to sixty three (63).

The country currently has three hundred and sixty-nine (369) people in quarantine; twenty-eight (28) active and nine (9) probable cases.

One of the 2 cases is a male Gambian who evaded quarantine after returning from Senegal only to surface at a health facility a couple of weeks later with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

The second case is a Norwegian nationality, who has been in quarantine since her arrival into The Gambia via SN Brussels flight on the 3rd July 2020.

Five (5) persons were recently taken into quarantine; no new person has been discharged.