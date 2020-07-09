Gambia: KMC Municipal Police Demolish Stalls of Bakoteh Bridge

8 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

Stalls at the Bakoteh Bridge were on Tuesday between the hours of 2pm to 3pm demolished by KMC Municipal police, who took into custody some of the materials of the vendors.

According to the information this reporter received from some of the vendors, the stalls were demolished in order to pave way for a truck to have way into the pond for the digging of a water path.

The stall owners complained that they were surprised when they saw the Municipal police dislodging them because they have already complied with the instruction they received from the authorities asking them to pave way for the workers to have access to the pond.

"We have cleared a path for the truck to have access to the pond. The councilor was satisfied with it, but today the municipal police came saying that they got instruction from a lady at physical planning asking them to demolish all our stalls," Pa Sanneh a wheel repairer said.

Pa Sanneh said he has been working as a wheel repairer for about 20 years at the Bridge and that he has been paying his tax regularly.

He said the municipal police were set to demolishing all their stalls without giving them time to pick up their materials or even to give them temporary settlement.

Mr. Sanneh said they have been given a letter to vacate the place, but the vendors went to KMC to negotiate with the authorities, but they never told them that their stalls will be destroyed.

He continued to complain that he is a family man who depended on his shop for his survival.

The rest of the vendors appealed to the Council to help them resolve the issue amicably.

Sainey S. Sanyang a Municipal police said he was executing his council orders and that he will take the vendors materials to KMC no matter what.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Senegal Names Former Slave Trade Post After George Floyd

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.