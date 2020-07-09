Malawi: Chakwera's Cabinet Doesn't Represent the Change Malawians Wants - From Lomwelisation to Chewalisation

President Lazarus Chakwera, on Wednesday, released a 30-member Cabinet which, in all intents and purposes, we find to be antagonizing the yearn for change most Malawians expect from his government.

In voting out the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with a resounding 58 percent of the national vote, Malawians wanted a break from tribal/regional politics that defined the DPP-led government.

They wanted a small but efficient government run by educated and experienced individuals without a track record of corruption, cashgate and primitive plunder of State resources.

Unfortunately, the message Malawians got from Chakwera's 30-member Cabinet doesn't appear to underline the change that Malawians want and yearn.

In the first place, instead of a small and efficient government, Chakwera has given Malawians a bloated government being led by same recycled politicians with a proven track record of corruption, arrogance and impunity.

Further, as we keep debating the need for a small government, Chakwera has restructured government, separating twin-ministries and, how foolish, creating new ministries just to accommodate sympathizers.

We at Nyasa Times also note that instead of pushing the Tonse Alliance philosophy of togetherness, Chakwera's government is largely an enclave of Central Region, a troubled reminiscent of DPP's Llomwe belt state capture.

Equally troubling is Chakwera's move to have a government with key ministries such as Health, Foreign Affairs and Energy being headed by politicians without a technical understanding of the undertaking in their line ministries.

We are, again, worried when, instead of ensuring a fair representation in the government, Chakwera's government appear to be heading for yet another State Capture, one driven by two families with strong business interests.

And the politics of Kamuzu dynasty taking charge.

We also find no merit in Chakwera's move to have a Minister of Mining who owns mines and a Minister of Information who owns a media house--how will they push regulation when their own entities goes astray?

The list can go on and on but the bottom line is: Chakwera's Cabinet has not walked the talk which the new president promised Malawians during the inaugural address.

Malawians deserve better and the onus is on Chakwera to save or destroy this country.