Malawi: DPP Needs Soul Searching to Rebuild - MP Lipipa

9 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phompho

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa, has finally spoken out against its top party gurus accusing them of sideling other members deamed to have potential for fear of losing their positions, a development which they say has contributed to the downfall of the party.

According to a leaked audio clip circulating on the social media, Lipipa is accusing DPP top brass of 'greed' in their quest to preserve party positions and businesses connections.

Lipipa also hit back at fellow DPP members who accused him of benefiting from the Covid-19 donor funds by supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) through his company, Lab enterprise saying he did not benefit from Covd_19 relief funds.

"I want Malawians to know that I have never been awarded any contract as some MPs within the party want people to believe. If I could not be given even a chair when the president addressed a rally in my constituency how could they give me a contract," Lipipa charged.

Lipipa said he does not have plans to leave DPP because he wants to be party to its rebuilding exercise.

He, however, said that there is need for the party to change its leadership by allowing the new blood if it is to regain its victory in 2025 elections.

Political commentator Emmily Nkamanga has expressed surprise with the timing at which the frustrated DPP members are coming out, saying it would have been proper for them to speek out their concerns when faced with the injustice as it is now too late as the party has already lost power.

Mkamanga also cautioned that Lipipa could be playing opportunistic politics.

Another political analyst George Phiri said some DPP members who are coming out with their issues now cannot be trusted.

"These people know that the current government will conduct audits in several government departments and that soon their evil acts will be revealed, so they are trying to reposition themselves so that they might be spared. Where were they all this time when people were complaining of maladministration in the previous government?" Phiri queried.

Tonse Alliance is meanwhile cautioned to be cautious of DPP politicians who want to reposition themselves with the government as seeking refugee.

