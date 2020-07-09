Malawi: Mtambo Ready to Serve Tonse Govt As Minister of National Unity

9 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chalo Mvula

Commander-in-chief of the Citizen Transformation Movement Timothy Mtambo has said he is happy and ready to serve in the Tonse Alliance government as Cabinet minister.

Mtambo has been appointed Minister for Civic Education and National Unity in a Cabinet announced by President Lazarus Chakwera.

However, on Thursday fake news was spreading that Mtambo, who formerly led Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has turned down the offer.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Mtambo said he is looking forward to serve Malawians in his new role and that he is "glad" for his appointment.

"For the sake of nation good, I am accepting this role. This role will give a better platform to continue the struggle that I have fought for many years, issues of human rights, freedom and national unity are very important for Malawi at this time," Mtambo told Nyasa Times.

"I will deliver as required. It is time to build people-centred power. I will do as required in the interest of the people."

Mtambo strongly believes Tonse government will be a listening government.

"We have talked about servant leadership and this is what we will deliver. I would like to thank President Chakwera for putting faith in me and including me in his cabinet. This position is not mine only, it is for all Malawians and I am ready to serve," added Mtambo.

In a statement issued prior to the appointments, President Chakwera said he and vice-president Chilima had a tough time to come up with the Cabinet as there were many capable individuals who could not all be taken on board.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

