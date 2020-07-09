Mauritius: Prime Minister Chairs Task Force On Ganesh Chaturthi and the Venkateshwara Pooja

9 July 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, chaired the first meeting of the Task Force on the forthcoming festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and the Shri Venkateshwara Pooja 2020, yesterday afternoon, at the Lunch Room of the National Assembly, in Port Louis.

The aim is to ensure that the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and the Shri Venkateshwara Pooja are held in the best possible conditions. Several representatives from the government and socio-cultural associations were present to discuss and share their proposals as to the advent of both religious ceremonies. During the meeting, arrangements were made for, among others, the dredging of rivers, the renovation of certain sites or even the paving and resurfacing of roads.

Addressing the Task Force, Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed his gratitude towards the socio-cultural associations for their collaboration during the confinement period which has helped into creating awareness among the various segments of the population in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mauritius. He reassured the various socio-cultural representatives that government will take on board the proposals raised so that the religious ceremonies are celebrated smoothly.

He recalled that wearing of masks is mandatory and appealed to all those attending the religious ceremonies to abide by the set of preventive sanitary measures put in place regarding the Covid-19 situation.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated at national level on August 22 and 23, while the Shri Venkateshwara Pooja from August 20 to October 25, for a duration of 67 days.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Senegal Names Former Slave Trade Post After George Floyd

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.