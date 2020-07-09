Namibia: Construction of Rosh Pinah Open Market Nearly Complete

9 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

Oranjemund constituency regional councillor Lazarus Nangolo says he hopes the Rosh Pinah open market will be ready for trading by the end of this month.

Nangolo said this in an interview with The Namibian on Wednesday, noting the multi-purpose open market structure will accommodate 20 stalls and several open fire spaces for traders.

"The facility will accommodate salons, tailors, printing and internet cafes and space for food and fresh produce. I am excited because our people will no longer have to trade from their houses because that is not always conducive and hampers their growth as traders," said Nangolo.

The //Kharas Regional Council received a tax refund of N$17,5 million last year, and this money was divided equally among the seven constituencies in the region towards capital projects. Each constituency received N$2,5 million.

Nangolo says his constituency opted to use N$950 000 from the funds received to build the open market at Rosh Pinah because there was a demand for one from the mining town's residents.

He said the market, which is being built by a local contractor, would have been ready for trading had it not been for the nationwide lockdown as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

