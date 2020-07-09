South Africa: Gauteng Health On Six Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in the War Room

press release

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) wishes to confirm that six members of the Gauteng Health COVID-19 War Room have tested positive for COVID-19. Among those positive includes the Head of the Department, Prof Mkhululi Lukhele.

All the colleagues are doing well and are self-isolating at home.

Clarity on the number of graves dug in Gauteng

The Department wishes to clarify the confusion on the number of graves dug for COVID-19. The province does not have over a million already open dug graves, the over a million graves refers to the collective capacity municipalities can take.

MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku visited one of the gravesides in Tshwane yesterday. The graveside visited has a capacity of about 24 000.

The GDoH is continuing to improve and increase both the infrastructure and human resource capacity of the health system to deal with the increasing pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We understand that the subject of death is an uncomfortable matter to engage in, however, ensuring that there is adequate burial space in the province, unfortunately, forms part of the reality government must contend with in the battle against COVID-19.