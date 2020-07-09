South Africa: Suspect Arrested With a Firearm in Lavender Hill

9 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Our pursuit to seize unlicensed firearms in our communities yielded positive results when members of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 23 year old male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Depsiton Crescent, Lavender Hill.

On Wednesday 08 July 2020 at about 23:30 the members were busy with stop and search operations in Lavender Hill area due to sporadic shooting incidents that were reported. While busy with patrols they saw the suspect and when the suspect saw the marked police vehicle he started to run. The members apprehended the suspect and found a Black Girsan pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Once charged the suspect will make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

