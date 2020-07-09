South Africa: Zaaiplaas Police Station Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

9 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Community members from Zaaiplaas and all areas that are serviced by Zaaiplaas Police Station in the Sekhukhune District are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination process after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

Temporary arrangements have been made at Zaaiplaas barracks adjacent to the police station to be used by all community members wanting to access policing services.

The telephone lines at the Saselamani police station will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. Members of the community are advised to use 10111 for emergencies and 079 529 4180 or 082 565 7262 for all other complaints.

The Station will again be fully operational on Saturday 11 July 2020.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

