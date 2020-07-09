South Africa: Theunissen SAPS Closed Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

The community in Theunissen is advised that the police station is closed after a confirmed case of Covid 19 virus.

The police station will be decontaminated during closure and affected members will undergo necessary Covid 19 related protocols.

The CSC will temporarily operate from the SAPS married quarters next to the police station. The following numbers can be contacted for emergencies; Station Commander; Lt Col Mohokare at 082 564 9630 or Visible Policing Commander; Capt Majikela at 082 466 7061.

The community will be informed once the station is operational again.

The acting Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Major General Solly Lesia and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.