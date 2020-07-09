South Africa: Woman's Body Exhumed From a Shallow Grave, Boyfriend Arrested

press release

The Roodepan Police are investigating a murder case after a 31-year-old woman's body was exhumed from a shallow grave behind a shanty in Roodepan Block A, Ivory Park. The deceased was reported missing on the 07 June 2020.

Intensified police investigation and search resulted in discovering decomposed body buried in a shallow grave just behind the shanty in Block A, Ivory Park, Roodepan.

A 39-year-old man who is believed was the deceased's boyfriend was arrested this morning. He is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate's Court soon facing a charge of murder.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner condemned the act of gender based violence in the strongest terms.