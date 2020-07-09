South Africa: Two Life Terms With 15 Years in Jail for KZN Rapists

press release

Detectives from the KwaZulu-Natal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit secured two terms of life imprisonment and a total of 15 years imprisonment during the month of June 2020. Police are working tirelessly to solve criminal acts directed at women and children.

Last month police have arrested 217 suspects aged between 11 and 80 who are attending court. Five cases that have been finalised in different regional courts in the province and two terms of life imprisonment and a total of 15 years imprisonment were meted out to those accused for rape.

The investigating officers are continuing with their obstinacy to bring all the perpetrators to book. The community is urged to report sexual offences and not to allow the perpetrators to intimidate them.