South Africa: Two Life Terms With 15 Years in Jail for KZN Rapists

9 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Detectives from the KwaZulu-Natal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit secured two terms of life imprisonment and a total of 15 years imprisonment during the month of June 2020. Police are working tirelessly to solve criminal acts directed at women and children.

Last month police have arrested 217 suspects aged between 11 and 80 who are attending court. Five cases that have been finalised in different regional courts in the province and two terms of life imprisonment and a total of 15 years imprisonment were meted out to those accused for rape.

The investigating officers are continuing with their obstinacy to bring all the perpetrators to book. The community is urged to report sexual offences and not to allow the perpetrators to intimidate them.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Army Overtakes Uganda Police in Torture - Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Senegal Names Former Slave Trade Post After George Floyd

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.