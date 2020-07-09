South Africa: Vosloorus SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to COVID-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Vosloorus Police Station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid- 19.

The Community Service Center will be operating from the back building which is the Detectives' Office in the same yard at the Big Hall.

The Community is advised to call 10111 for all complaints and emergencies that needs to be attended by Vosloorus police station.

The telephone lines at Vosloorus police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

If you are experiencing any problems, please contact the following persons.

The Station Commander can be contacted on: 082 461 2870

The Station Duty Officer on: 071 675 6761

The Visible Policing Commander on: 082 822 6392